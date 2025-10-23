PRAISE: For Leeds United from Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo, above. | Getty Images

Liverpool are in the middle of a new cycle and there has been an update on the future of Antoine Semenyo.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool will look to strengthen again when the transfer window reopens in January and again next summer.

A record transfer spend hasn’t filled all the gaps in Arne Slot’s squad with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah both needing to be replaced at some point in the not so distant future. The skipper might be the older of the two, however, his defensive position allows him a bit more grace in terms of individual decline on a physical level. For Salah though, there are already calls for the 33-year old to be dropped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was on the bench on Wednesday night in the Champions League, a call backed by Jamie Carragher.

Bournemouth prepare for life after Antoine Semenyo

Nobody could have predicted the drop off from such an impressive campaign last season when Salah almost single handedly led Liverpool to the Premier League title. Replacing that level of output is borderline impossible when a forward is contributing more than a goal or assist ever 90 minutes. Someone who has been tipped to join Liverpool and who is on a similar rate this season is Antoine Semenyo who surprised everyone by putting pen to paper on a new Bournemouth contract in the summer.

This contract had a well-reported transfer fee clause inserted into it with the Cherries now on the lookout for someone to fill Semenyo’s boots.

“Bournemouth have confirmed Semenyo has a clause, but they are really are insistent that he won’t be leaving in January,” claimed Graeme Bailey on TBR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nobody at this point knows if the clause can be activated in January or not, but I am led to believe it is more than than the Dominic Solanke clause which was £65million and is someone willing to do that in the January window? It is unlikely.”

What has Semenyo said about transfer interest?

Actions speak louder than words, and the 25-year old signing a new contract says it all about his character and loyalty. There have never been any big statements or declarations about how high up the game he thinks his talent deserves, instead, he has got his head down and improved even more.

“Semenyo for his part is keeping quiet, but Bournemouth are making sure that the message is out there that Semenyo is not available,” Bailey continued. “But off the back of the Semenyo interest, Tiago and his team are doing work on potential replacements but again they see that for the summer rather than January.

“Whilst I believe what Bournemouth are saying, within football, the noises are getting louder and some think he could move.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jaden Philogene of Ipswich Town is one name being considered but they will know how deep the Premier League outfit’s pockets are.

Liverpool have shown with the Marc Guehi saga and with how they signed Alexander Isak on deadline day that they are more than willing to be patient. They also know that Richard Hughes is the ace up their sleeve having signed Semenyo for Bournemouth. Could he sign him again?