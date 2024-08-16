Liverpool 'ARE one of the sides' to enquire about £100m winger 'in recent days'

Liverpool are pushing to secure the future of one of their most important players. | Getty Images

Liverpool have been linked with new wide attacking options as they look to eventually replace Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool’s summer transfer window has been far from straightforward so far and there have been some hiccups along the way as the club have pushed to give Arne Slot the best possible squad heading into the new season.

The Reds have been looking to bolster a number of positions within the team, mainly in midfield and defence. Their most recent significant update saw them snubbed of the chance to sign key target Martín Zubimendi, who has opted to remain at boyhood club Real Sociedad instead. However, other reports continue to speculate over the situation as the final weeks of the window tick down.

There are other links to focus on though, but it remains to be seen at this point how many of the connections will come to fruition. Liverpool’s link with Real Madrid’s Rodrygo have resurfaced, following on from previous reports that the Reds were eyeing him as a potential long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Los Blancos have signed both Endrick and Kylian Mbappe this window, which could limit Rodrygo’s time in the starting lineup this season. The 23-year-old, who contributed 17 goals and nine assists last season, has confirmed he is keen on staying with Madrid but his entourage have reportedly been eyeing potential destinations for a move.

According to information from Spanish media, relayed via TEAMtalk, and despite speculation, Liverpool ‘ARE one of the sides’ to have registered interest in signing Rodrygo ‘in recent days’. It’s not going to be an easy pursuit though, as the Brazilian is reportedly valued at an eye-watering £100 million and the Reds aren’t alone in wanting to snap up the talented wide man.

Salah’s future has been a hot topic of conversation since last summer, when Saudi Arabia clubs made it their main mission to bring the Egyptian on board. The 32-year-old is now into the final 12 months of his contract on Merseyside, alongside Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Arne Slot was asked about whether new deals were on the table for the trio, but he refused to give an answer ahead of his first match against Ipswich Twon.

“I don't think this is the place to talk about contracts but I can assure you they are in the squad tomorrow!” the boss said during his press conference.

Whether Salah will sign a new deal or leave the club next year as a free agent remains to be seen but when he does eventually leave Liverpool, they must recruit a strong replacement to fill his huge boots.