Liverpool are the 'team to beat' says former Reds legend after Man City news

The Liverpool legend has backed them to be the league’s best.

Former Liverpool player Steve Nicol believes his ex-side are the team to beat in the Premier League right now.

Arne Slot’s side have stunned the league with their performances so far, as they sit top of the league table ahead of the Christmas period. With just one sole defeat in all competitions, the expectations have evolved and many believe they are the title favourites.

Manchester City are five points behind their rivals and the two sides are set to meet next weekend at Anfield in what will be the biggest game of the season to date. Pep Guardiola recently extended his current deal to remain at the cub but the reigning champions have been far from their best due to injuries to key players.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Liverpool legend Nicol says that whatever is going on at City, the Reds are the team to beat at the moment. “I think right now you’ve got to say Liverpool,” he says, when asked to pick his favourite to win following the Guardiola news.

“We’re talking positively about City but the truth of the matter is they still have half of the team injured and they’re five points behind Liverpool. And so, if Liverpool continue to pick up the points and play as well as they are, there’s certainly no room for Arsenal to slip up anymore, that’s for sure, 100 per cent.

“Is there any wiggle room for City? Maybe, but I tell you what, they can’t afford to lose another two or three games in the near future because if they do, regardless of how good Pep is, and even if they get all the players back, it’s going to be too much. The gap’s going to be too big.”

The gap between the two sides could extend further if City drop points this weekend. Spurs have often foiled City, managing two last showings at the Etihad with a 3-3 draw last season and 3-2 win in 2022. Whatever the outcome, Liverpool remain heavy favourites to beat the side languishing at the bottom of the league in Southampton away from home.