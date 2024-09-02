Simon Jordan has been talking. | talkSPORT

Liverpool FC transfer news: The Egyptian was in fine form against Manchester United, netting one goal and providing two assists.

TalkSPORT duo Simon Jordan and Graeme Souness both agreed on the future of Mohamed Salah following Liverpool’s win over Manchester United.

The forward netted for the seventh successive game at Old Trafford and provided two deadly assists for Luis Diaz as Arne Slot’s side romped to victory at the home of their greatest rivals. Salah was instrumental in the victory and he has started the season in flying form, with three goals and three assists in the opening three games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the game, many people switched the topic of conversation back to the ongoing concern over his future. With his deal set to expire next summer, many are pleading with the club to put forth an offer of a new deal to the 32-year-old. In the post-match coverage from Sky Sports, he was quizzed over his future, and he spoke out for the first time this season on his contract situation. "I was coming to the game, I was saying, 'look, it could be the last time'," he told Sky Sports.

"Nobody in the club talked to me yet about contracts so I was just like, 'OK, I play my last season and see at the end of the season.’ I feel I am free to play football – we will see what happens next year.”

On the talkSPORT morning show, with Jordan, Souness and Jim White, the trio discussed the future of Salah with the two pundits claiming they believe this will be his final year. “I think he’s already made his mind up.” Souness began. “I think he’s got something lined up. You have to factor in his family as well, his wife may want to go to Saudi Arabia or take his family back to an Arabic-speaking country.

Jordan also gave his opinion: “I’m assuming his representatives will have had conversations - I don’t know if he has. I always assumed he would go to Saudi Arabia. I look at it as there will be a time when Liverpool move on, post-Salah, whether that is this year, or next year, Liverpool will evolve and continue to be successful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Salah’s situation is a worry but there are also concerns over both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk. Yet, there is a growing feeling that all of these situations will be resolved in the coming weeks as the transfer window is now in the past and the club can now focus on tying down key players for the future.