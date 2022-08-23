All the latest Liverpool news and transfer rumours as Jurgen Klopp’s men look to put a disappointing start behind them.

Liverpool were dealt another blow on Monday night as they continued their winless start to the season.

The Reds are already seven points behind leaders Arsenal, and they continue to battle with a number of injury issues.

As Liverpool look to turn things around over the coming weeks, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Anfield.

Caicedo links

Liverpool are being linked with a big-money move for Brighton star Moises Caicedo.

The Reds could do with help in midfield, something that was made clear at Old Trafford on Monday night.

And according to Studio Football, Liverpool are willing to pay around £42.5million to land impressive young Brighton star Caicedo.

Keita blow

Klopp has detailed yet another Liverpool injury blow, with Naby Keita now set for a spell on the sidelines, becoming the 10th player to be ruled out injured

‘Naby was injured (on Sunday). We need further assessment but it doesn’t look like that he is in training (on Tuesday), “ Klopp said.

“Maybe will know more (on Tuesday) but I don’t know.”

Liverpool are already without Thiago Alcantara in midfield, while Fabinho was only fit enough to start on the bench at Old Trafford.

Bennacer links

Liverpool are also being linked with a move for AC Milan star Ismael Bennacer.

According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport via Paisley Gates, the Reds are weighing up a move for the star, who is valued at just over £40million.

Though, it’s claimed they are still weighing up when the best time will be to make a move.