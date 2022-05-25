All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp’s men gear up for their trip to Paris for the big final.

Liverpool are now just days away from their Champions League Final in Paris.

The Reds have had to put their Premier League heartbreak behind them to put all focus on the final, where they will face the most successful team in the competition’s history in Real Madrid.

Liverpool are still on for the treble, having won both of the domestic cups, and that will be their goal as they look to secure revenge for the 2018 final defeat to Los Blancos.

As the build-up to Saturday’s final continues, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours.

Tchouameni update

Liverpool are being backed to step up their efforts to sign Aurelien Tchouameni after the Champions League Final.

Foot Mercato’s Santi Aouna has claimed the Reds are preparing to kick on in the race to land the midfielder once their season has concluded.

That’s despite talk of interest from Real Madrid and reports the Reds could resist spending big on a midfielder.

Ramsay race

The Reds are still said to be interested in Aberdeen full-back Calvin Ramsay.

The 18-year-old is reportedly being lined up as an option for the future by Jurgen Klopp, but according to reports.

Though, The Scotsman are now reporting that Bologna are expressing an interest after failing with a bid earlier in the year.

Gakpo latest

Another player to have been linked with Liverpool is PSV Eindhoven star Cody Gakpo.

The striker scored 21 and assisted 15 this season, and he has been linked with a number of clubs heading into this summer.