All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp and his men ramp up the intensity in pre-season.

Liverpool are now stepping up their pre-season preparations after a quiet start to the summer.

With players in need of rest, Jurgen Klopp decided to reduce the amount of games his side would have to play this summer.

But it’s now time to get the miles in, and the Reds will play two games within the next week, facing RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg ahead of the Community Shield.

Liverpool are due home after their trips to Germany and Austria, and fans will be looking forward to seeing their stars back in action on home soil.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Anfield.

Ox interest

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been repeatedly linked with a move away from Liverpool this summer.

So far, indications suggest a stay at Anfield, but there is said to be fresh interest from West Ham United.

According to The Mirror, the Hammers are readying a bid for the midfielder, who joined the Reds from Arsenal for £35m back in 2017, hoping to tempt him with regular football.

Klopp could be left needing a midfielder after all.

Antony links

Liverpool are said to have made an enquiry over Ajax forward Antony.

Further big-money deals are not expected at Anfield this summer, but Football Insider say an approach has been made for the Manchester United target.

Antony is one of the highest rated young wingers in the game and is valued as highly as £51million by Ajax.

Liverpool would have to dig deep to pull off a deal.

Paris police chief to be replaced

Paris police chief Didier Lallement is set to lose his job over the chaos in the Champions League final.

Lallament is one of the figures who laid blame on the Liverpool fans for the chaos that ensured outside Stade de France, before later apologising.

But as per Sky Sports, he is now set to be replaced, though not directly because of those incidents.