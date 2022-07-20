All the latest Liverpool news and transfer rumours as Jurgen Klopp and his men continue preparations in Germany.

Liverpool are now ramping up their pre-season preparations after a win over the weekend.

The Reds defeated Crystal Palace on Friday night, and they are back in action on Thursday, facing RB Leipzig in Germany.

It has been a pretty steady summer for Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp well aware his players needed some rest after a busy season of last.

But it’s time for preparations to be stepped up with just 10 days to go until the Comminity Shield clash against Manchester City.

In the meantime, we’ve rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours concerning the Reds:

Neuhaus links

Liverpool are said to be tracking Borussia Monchengladbach star Florian Neuhaus this summer.

According to Fichajes, the Reds see Neuhaus as a potential signing to keep Thiago Alcantara on his toes.

Though, given what Jurgen Klopp has said about signing a midfielder this summer, it seems a deal would have to wait until next summer.

Fekir opens up

Real Betis’ £18m star Nabil Fekir has opened up on his failed Liverpool transfer in 2018.

“Everything was closed. I passed all the interviews, I spoke with Jurgen Klopp, he told me that he loved me,” he said. “We all did it and, when we were about to sign, there were problems with my representative and the negotiation broke down.

“Of course I was disappointed not to go to Liverpool, very disappointed because Liverpool are a great club. I met the coach, Jurgen Klopp, and it went well.

“After meeting him, I wanted to join Liverpool even more. He’s a good person. It was really difficult to deal with as I really wanted to go to Liverpool. It was a moment that was not easy for me.”

Diogo Jota blow

Liverpool are expected to be without Diogo Jota for the start of the Premier League season.

“This is a real concern. He picked up the injury playing for Portugal and he has picked up a recurrence in training,”Sky Sports’ Ben Dinnery has told Football Insider.

“This calls into question massively his availability heading into game week one. At this moment in time, the chances are that he won’t be involved.

“You can’t afford too many slip-ups in this Premier League, especially given the fact that you’d expect City to start like a steam train.

“Liverpool, if they want to compete, are going to need to hit the ground running as well. Jota would normally be heavily involved in that.