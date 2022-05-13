A look at all the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp’s men prepare for the FA Cup final.

Liverpool are now in full FA Cup mode ahead of Saturday afternoon’s big final.

The Reds are still in the chance of winning the quadruple, and they will need to beat Chelsea at Wembley to keep that dream alive.

Liverpool must now dedicate all of their attention to cup action, though, and while their preparations continue, we have rounded up all the latest transfer rumours.

Tchouameni plan

Liverpool are now expected to stay away from Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni, for the time being.

Tchouameni has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield, but according to the Liverpool Echo, the Reds are ‘unlikely’ to spend a large amount on a midfielder this summer.

Tchouameni is being valued at around £50million, and the report names Real Madrid as ‘favourites’ for that reason.

Phillips update

The Reds could be set for a summer windfall, as Nat Phillips edges closer to an Anfield exit.

The defender has enjoyed a fine season on loan at Bournemouth, helping the Cherries to promotion back to the Premier League.

And according to the Express, Bournemouth are preparing an £8million deal to land Phillips on a permanent deal.

Deal announcement

Liverpool are being tipped to announce the signing of Fabio Carvalho ‘within days’.

It has been common knowledge for some time that Carvalho is headed to Liverpool having impressed with Fulham.