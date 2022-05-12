A look at all the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as the Reds look to take the title race to the last day.

Liverpool were dealt another blow to their title hopes on Wednesday night.

The Reds did their bit on Tuesday night by bouncing back from a draw to defeat Aston Villa away from home.

But Manchester City also did their job 24 hours later, making easy work Wolves by scoring another five goals, four of which were scored by Kevin De Bruyne.

Liverpool remain three points behind City with just two games to go, and City now have a seven-goal advantage in the goal difference column.

But as the title race continues and we build up to this weekend’s FA Cup final, we have rounded up all the latest Reds transfer news.

Carvalho details

It has been known for some time that Liverpool are signing Fulham star Fabio Carvalho.

Fulham confirmed Carvalho’s exit a couple of weeks ago, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now provided some details.

“By the way, the first signing will be Fabio Carvalho: the official announcement is coming in the next few days, Fulham will receive £5m plus £2.7m add-ons,” he told Caught Offside.

“Liverpool want to keep him in the first team, a loan is not planned as of now.”

Origi latest

AC Milan continue to work on the signing of Reds frontman Divock Origi.

Origi is out of contract this summer, and he will leave the club to secure regular first team football.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Milan are ‘edginng’ closer to completing the signing of Origi, begining talks some time ago.

Danjuma possibility

Liverpool have been handed a potential boost in their reported bid to land Villarreal star Arnaut Danjuma.

The Dutchman has been linked with the Reds for some time now, and according to the player’s agent, the winger could become available, despite Villarreal only signing him last summer.