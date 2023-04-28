A list of the most likely transfers Liverpool will secure this summer, according to bookmakers odds.

Liverpool are set for an exciting transfer window based on the recent talks swirling around the club. Their focus may be on their push for a top four finish in the Premier League right now, but one eye is on who they will welcome over the threshold this summer.

Bookmakers have listed 11 players who are most likely to make the move to Anfield this summer, let’s take a closer look at each one, and who has been identified as the favourite.

Alexis Mac Allister — 4/6

Coming in strong at the top is Brighton and Hove Albion’s Alexis Mac Allister. The World Cup winner has been linked to a Merseyside move as Klopp plans a ‘real revolution’ in midfield, which could involve a £114 million swoop for Mac Allister and another target.

Mason Mount — 6/4

It’s no surprise that Mason Mount is also right up there to join Liverpool this summer. He has been heavily viewed as Klopp’s priority signing, especially with the Chelsea man hitting a roadblock with his current club regarding new contract talks.

The Reds have taken a step closer to moving for Mount after the club’s board reportedly ‘prepared and approved’ a deal for the Englishman.

Conor Gallagher — 3/1

Liverpool are monitoring Chelsea’s situation and have also identified Mount’s teammate Conor Gallagher as a potential summer recruit. While he is a valued individual at Stamford Bridge, the club would reportedly be open to at least hear offers for him as they look to balance their books.

Jude Bellingham — 4/1

Liverpool may have recoiled at Dortmund’s asking price for Jude Bellingham — which is in excess of £130 million — but the idea of signing the England international clearly hasn’t been ruled out completely. After being on the Reds’ radar for so long, there will still be underlying interest from the former Premier League champions.

Ruben Neves 4/1

Ruben Neves is reportedly ready to move on from Wolves, and Liverpool are said to be leading the chase for his signature. According to Football Insider, the Reds and Manchester United are ahead of Barcelona in the pursuit of the £50 million midfielder.

Declan Rice 8/1

Declan Rice has been named among several other options as a potential alternative for Liverpool’s Bellingham interest. Amid West Ham exit talks, the 24-year-old has also been linked to Arsenal, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich.

Moises Caicedo 10/1

Alongside Rice, Moises Caicedo has also been identified as a new midfield option for Klopp. The Brighton star has handed in a transfer request and he is available for further offers after a move to Arsenal fell through back in January.

James Maddison 14/1

Leicester City star James Maddison has received a fair bit of interest amid the Foxes’ potential relegation to the Championship. Both Liverpool and Spurs are said to be keen on acquiring his signature.

Paul Pogba 16/1

Mino Raiola reportedly offered his client Paul Pogba to Liverpool last year, with his contract at Manchester United due to expire in the summer of 2024. There have been no updated reports of note this year, but with Klopp scouring the market for a midfielder, old links could well resurface.

Kylian Mbappe 20/1

France's forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates the 4-0 at the end of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualification football match between France and Netherlands at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

Speaking of old links, Liverpool’s previous interest in Kylian Mbappe has clearly been factored into this list. With Roberto Firmino set to leave Anfield this summer, there is a spot for a new No.9, but no solid reports have suggested Klopp is back in the running for global superstar Mbappe.

Kieran Tierney 20/1