All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp and his men prepare for the new season in Asia.

Liverpool are now ramping up their pre-season preparations ahead of the new season.

The Reds picked up the first win of their pre-season schedule thanks to a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Friday night.

Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah were both on target in Singapore, with Jurgen Klopp’s men bouncing back from a heavy defeat to Manchester United.

As the work continues on the other side of the world, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Anfield..

Antony links

Liveperpool are said to have expressed an interest in moving to sign Ajax winger Antony.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with the Brazilian winger this summer, but their interest has cooled.

According to Football Insider, the Reds made an enquiry over Antony, though, they don’t want to pay Ajax’s £60million valuation.

Chukwuemeka links

Liverpool could get the opportunity to snap up talented Aston Villa star Carney Chukwuemeka.

Goal have reported that the Reds are interested in the young midfielder should he leave Villa Park this summer.

And according to The Telegraph, the youngster has now rejected Villa’s contract offer and is set to leave Villa Park a year before his contract expires.

Liverpool are one of a number of clubs to have been linked, and a transfer scrap could now ensue.

Bellingham latest

The Reds have been heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham, though most reports have claimed a move would come next year.

Jurgen Klopp has been firm on his belief that Liverpool don’t need a midfielder this summer.

Though, according to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds made an enquiry over the possibility of signing Bellingham this summer.