Amara Nallo, Kaide Gordon, Trey Nyoni and Lewis Koumas of Liverpool during the pre-season friendly match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at Lincoln Financial Field on July 31, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have several youngsters being eyed by Championship clubs with five teams eyeing one of the Reds' young stars

The transfer focus surrounding Liverpool is on the possible signing of Alexander Isak as the fallout continues between the Sweden international and Newcastle United.

On Tuesday night, the former Real Sociedad man accused the Magpies of creating a misleading narrative around his future and of breaking promises made to him. Newcastle have refuted some of those claims in a statement of their own and have said he will only be sold if conditions of a sale are met.

While the Reds look to add a new striker, along with a new centre-back, they are also considering loan exits for a number of their young stars. The club have sold several players this window, with the £25m exit of Ben Doak the latest deal to be done.

Doak spent last campaign on loan at Championship Middlesbrough. His performances proved enough for Bournemouth to spend £25m on him this week. A number of youngsters are the subject of loan interest from the Championship.

Loan agreements give two-fold benefits for Liverpool as players can gain valuable experience before then being integrated into the club’s first team or they raise their transfer value before being sold for a decent fee.

Lewis Koumas attracting interest from five clubs

According to the Athletic, Liverpool are considering loan approaches for 19-year-old forward Lewis Koumas - who spent last season on loan at Stoke City. He has played for the Reds’ senior side, scoring in a 3-0 fifth round FA Cup win over Southampton in February 2024. Koumas is also attracting interest for a permanent deal.

He made 49 appearances for Stoke last term, scoring six goals and providing three assists. Sheffield United, Hull City, Wrexham and Preston North End have been named as interested clubs by The Athletic while the Liverpool Echo claim Birmingham City are also in the mix to sign him.

The St Andrew’s Stadium outfit have also been linked with a move to ex-Reds favourite Alex Oxlade-Chamberlin in recent days.

James McConnell and Kaide Gordon loan approaches

Koumas is not the only player attracting interest from the Championship. The Athletic further adds that the Reds are considering approaches for James McConnell and Kaide Gordon.

West Bromwich Albion, Oxford United, Hull and Sturm Graz are eyeing McConnell while Gordon is liked by Swansea City and Derby County.

McConnell has made 13 senior appearances for Liverpool and has been at the club since a young age. He has yet to leave on loan.

Meanwhile, Gordon burst onto the scene as he made his senior debut at 16 but injury issues hampered his progress. He has made seven senior appearances, scoring once.

Last campaign, he spent time on loan at Norwich City and then Portsmouth but his appearances were limited for both clubs.