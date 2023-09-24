Liverpool could allow former Barcelona star to depart amid Saudi and Turkish interest
There could be another midfielder leaving Liverpool in the new year - if a recent report is to be believed.
Liverpool are reportedly prepared to allow another midfielder to depart following the summer exits of the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.
Football Insider have claimed the Reds will consider allowing former Barcelona and Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara to leave Anfield during the January transfer window if they receive a ‘big’ offer.
Thiago initially joined Liverpool in September 2020 and has gone on to make 97 appearances in all competitions over the last three years. However, the 46-times capped Spain international has now entered the final 12 months of his current deal and will be allowed to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with a club outside of England in the new year.
Liverpool were said to be ready to cut off that prospect when they opened negotiations over a new deal but that brought little progress as the Anfield hierarchy waited to see if the talented midfielder was able to improve his appearance and availability record.
However, a groin injury has meant Thiago is yet to make an appearance this season and he is not expected to return to contention until next month, with a Europa League home tie against Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise said to be a realistic target for a comeback.
Speaking last month about Thiago’s recovery, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp said: “He’s now training. He came in and asked about his role and we spoke. (He’s a) super-experienced player. He stepped up in that department. He has only been in team training for a week but very vocal. He is going to be very helpful for us.”
Clubs in Turkey and Saudi Arabia have been linked with a move for the 32-year-old in recent months and it is unknown whether that interest could be rekindled when the transfer window opens for business in the new year.