Liverpool have submitted a transfer deal sheet as they attempt to see a Marc Guehi deal over the line.

Liverpool have bought themselves some more time to get a Marc Guehi over the line with the transfer window now officially closed.

The Reds are still hopeful of unveiling Guehi as one of their final deals of the summer but an agreement hangs in the balance as Crystal Palace are struggling to find a replacement for their captain.

Liverpool buy Marc Guehi lifeline with deal sheet

According to The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, Liverpool have submitted a deal sheet for their pursuit of Guehi but a deal continues to hang in the balance. Both the player and club ‘want the move to happen’ but it is now out of their hands.

A transfer deal sheet can be submitted in the final two hours of a transfer window to extend a deadline on a deal. The transfer must have already been agreed between two clubs - as is the case with Guehi - to buy more time to finalise documentation.

Liverpool now have until 9pm to complete the signing of Guehi. If they cannot finalise formalities with Crystal Palace by then, the deal will not go through. You can read more about how transfer deal sheets work here.

A late change in narrative has seen the Guehi transfer described as being ‘in jeopardy’ as the Eagles have not been able to land their desired replacement signing.

Less than an hour prior to the deadline of 7pm, David Ornstein reported that despite Guehi completing a medical with Liverpool, the brakes had been slammed on in the transfer.

The Athletic journalist reported that Palace have been facing ‘issues’ in their transfer business amid a collapse in their attempt to sign Igor Julio. Oliver Glasner’s side do have another player on their radar though but unless a deal sheet was submitted for this pursuit, they are also out of luck here as well.

Crystal Palace linked with Chelsea’s Axel Disasi

According to Sky Sports, Palace have also been ‘considering’ a move for Chelsea’s Axel Disasi, who has been ruled free to find a new club as he is not deemed part of Enzo Maresca’s first team plans moving forwards.

However, a contrasting report from Sacha Tavolieri claims that Disasi is now set to remain with Chelsea.

“The player had given his agreement to AS Monaco, despite Bournemouth deal. Although the situation had evolved this morning, [Nicolas] Jackson’s loan to Bayern sealed Chelsea’s international loan quota and brought the saga to an end,” the reporter wrote on social media.

