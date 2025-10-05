Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, celebrates victory after the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Liverpool FC and Atletico de Madrid at Anfield on September 17, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

How Liverpool’s starting lineup could look next year based on the latest transfer rumours.

Despite spending a record-breaking amount of money over the summer, Liverpool are still thinking about their next transfer targets.

Things have taken a dip at Anfield following their back-to-back defeats against Crystal Palace and Galatasaray. Many expected the Reds to wipe the floor with any opposition who came their way, but both attacking and defensive frailties have emerged in recent weeks.

While Arne Slot’s side secured British record signing Alexander Isak, they missed out on Marc Guehi, who also looked set for a Deadline Day move. However, after a Crystal Palace change of heart, it seems as though the player himself has taken a U-turn.

Reports of Guehi preferring a move to Real Madrid have emerged, meaning Liverpool may need to go back to the drawing board and consider a new centre-back either in January or the summer.

Taking into account recent transfer rumours, we’ve put together an ideal predicted starting Liverpool line-up, should these links come to fruition.

Liverpool sign Marc Guehi alternative

Goalkeeper: Alisson

Defenders: Jeremie Frimpong, Dayot Upamecano, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez

With Tottenham Hotspur now also in the picture for Guehi, what looked to be a certain deal is now slipping away from Liverpool. They may need to move on from the Palace skipper and focus on another target.

Dayot Upamecano has emerged on their shortlist, which could see them get a small slice of revenge on Real Madrid, who are also after the Bayern Munich star.

The France international’s contract expires next summer and former Manchester United scout Mick Brown believes the Reds will back themselves to see off the competition for his signature.

With doubt over Ibrahima Konate’s future and some errors displaying themselves recently, Liverpool will benefit from some new blood across the back to support Virgil van Dijk.

The skipper, who is under contract until 2027, is expected to keep his spot while new summer signings Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez continue to settle into their roles.

As for Liverpool’s goalkeeper, Giorgi Mamardashvili will likely be given more time on the pitch to prepare to succeed Alisson, but for the time being, the Brazilian remains the first choice.

£78 million winger joins the Liverpool ranks

Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Florian Wirtz

Attackers: Mohamed Salah, Rodrygo, Alexander Isak

The majority of Liverpool’s hefty spending went on new attackers over the summer. Hugo Ekitike has impressed but Isak is being eased into the action and Florian Wirtz has come under criticism for his lack of direct goalscoring contributions.

By next year, the dream for Liverpool fans will be to see Wirtz putting in similar performances to his impressive 2024/25 season. The midfielder contributed 16 goals and 15 assists in all competitions. A fit and firing Wirtz alongside Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch in the engine room will be a real force to be reckoned with once he unlocks the full potential the world has seen so often.

In attack, Slot has quite the headache deciding between Isak and Ekitike. While the latter has proven himself in these early stages, Liverpool will undoubtedly want their British record signing to be the poster boy of the attack, along Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool have a gap at left-wing following the sale of Luis Diaz, and the devastating absence of Diogo Jota’s absence also leaves them without his versatility and confidence in turning a game around when needed.

Real Madrid’s Rodrygo has been a target on Liverpool’s list for a while now, and according to a report from August, Anfield is his ‘preferred destination’ in his next career chapter.

The Brazilian has made just one start from a possible seven in La Liga this season, as others have risen above him in the pecking order. At 24, Rodrygo will be eager to secure a move with a more regular role.

Spanish reports in June claimed that Real Madrid had set an asking price of €90 million (£78m), which could even be negotiated down if he continues to be out of favour in the capital.