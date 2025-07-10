Liverpool boss Arne Slot | Getty Images

Liverpool have the opportunity to freshen up their ranks this summer

Liverpool have the chance to sign some more players before the start of the 2025/26 Premier League season. They have already been pretty active on the recruitment front so far this summer. The Merseyside outfit have landed the likes of Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez.

The Reds won the title last term and will be hoping for the same again in the next campaign. Rivals like Manchester City and Arsenal could get stronger over the next couple of months so they need to be ready. Arne Slot is gearing up for his second year at the helm.

Liverpool eye Barcelona pair Fermin Lopez and Andreas Christensen

According to Fichajes, Liverpool ‘want’ Barcelona pair Fermin Lopez and Andreas Christensen for £69million and £17million respectively. They are being linked with a move for the pair. It remains to be seen whether they will lodge official offers at this stage but they are “working on a strong offer” as “Arne Slot believes that both players fit perfectly into his new project.”

Lopez, 22, joined his current club back in 2016 having previously been at Real Betis. He has since risen up through the academy and has been a regular at various different youth levels. The Spain international, who has two caps to his name, was loaned out to Linares as a youngster to get some experience under his belt.

He then broke into Barcelona’s first-team in 2023 and hasn’t looked back since. The El Campillo-born man has made 88 appearances for them in all competitions and has scored 19 goals. However, his long-term future with the La Liga giants is up in the air right now amid links with a move to England.

As for Christensen, he spent 10 years at Chelsea from 2012 to 2022 after joining them as a teenager from Brondby. He spent two seasons away from Stamford Bridge on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach from 2015 to 2017. The centre-back played 161 games for the Blues and found the net on two occasions. He was given the green light to head out the exit door three years ago and subsequently linked up with Barca.

Would Fermin Lopez and Andreas Christensen suit Liverpool?

Liverpool could see Lopez as someone to boost their midfield department. If he joined, he would give them more competition and depth in the middle of the park. He is young, has potential to get better down the line and could turn out to be a shrewf long-term acquisition if they are able to snap him up.

As for Christensen, he has experience of playing in this country from his time in London. He would give the Reds another option to pick from at the back. In addition, he may be seen as ideal long-term cover for Virgil van Dijk.

After cutting ties with Chelsea, he posted on social media at the time: "I was a young boy at Chelsea with all the hopes and fears of a player starting his career, I'm grateful to the whole club for making my dream come true. Having spent 10 amazing years at this club, I felt now was the right time for a new beginning for me and my family. Mentally the last few months have been tough as it's not been an easy decision to leave this club and the fans."