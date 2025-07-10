Arne Slot is said to be 'keen' to reunite with his former player at Liverpool | Getty Images

Liverpool are looking to strengthen their squad for the 2025/26 Premier League season as numerous names continue to be linked

Liverpool’s first season under Arne Slot could not have gone much better. The Reds rarely had to get out of second gear to secure the Premier League title in April with several weeks to spare.

But the Reds were defeated by Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final and lost to eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16. Slot and his squad will hope to get their hands on even more trophies in 2025/26 and a statement transfer window so far has shown just how serious they are about their aim of domination on all fronts.

With several major transfers already over the line, we had a look at what Liverpool’s dream starting XI could look like next season if the Reds get their way in the market, with several major additions still possible before the new campaign gets underway.

Goalkeeper and defence

Liverpool acted quickly to secure two new full-back signings already this summer, with one more defensive buy in the offing to complete a formidable defence. Alisson Becker will remain in goal as one of the best shot-stoppers in world football, while the very capable hands of Giorgi Mamardashvili will be his new No.2.

Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez will make the Reds a stronger side in attack in addition to defence, with the two new boys at full-back serving as worthy successors to legendary duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson. Captain Virgil van Dijk, who recently turned 34, will continue to lead by example and could be joined by a new central defensive partner.

Ibrahima Konate has been linked with a move away as negotiations around a new contract continue to stall, but the Reds could move quickly to replace him with his fellow Frenchman Castello Lukeba. The 22-year-old RB Leipzig man is regarded as a top prospect and has been compared to Eder Militao. Lukeba has a £78m release clause but could reportedly be available for less.

Midfield and attack

Already boasting what many view as the best midfield in the Premier League last season, Liverpool have only strengthened further this summer. Ryan Gravenberch and Alex Mac Allister were outstanding last season and will keep their place, while British-record £116m signing Florian Wirtz looks set to take up the No.10 berth in place of Dominik Szoboszlai, who had a great season himself but may be forced to fight for a place in the side next term.

Mohamed Salah will of course start on the right wing after one of the best seasons of his career led to a lucrative new contract at Anfield, leaving two positions left to fill - with two major signings still a possibility.

Real Madrid winger Rodrygo has been linked with a huge move to Anfield after links surrounding an exit for Luis Diaz intensified this week, in what could be an upgrade for the Reds. Brazil international Rodrygo is a bone fide world-class forward and would be the ideal candidate to start on the left for the champions.

While up front, the club’s transfer record could be broken for the second time in the same summer with a sensational move worth up to £150m for long-time dream target Alexander Isak. Newcastle do not want to sell but it is believed that Isak does have a price, and he could yet lead the line for Liverpool next season in a dream starting XI as Slot and his side look to defend the Premier League crown.