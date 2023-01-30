Liverpool eye Chelsea transfer with defender ‘set’ to leave before the deadline

Latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as they head into the final day of the window

It has been a quiet month for Liverpool so far and they managed to get their main signing done early when they snapped up Cody Gakpo from PSV. They still have the chance to made more signings until the deadline.

The Reds also have an opportunity to offload some players too. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Advertisement

Advertisement

International midfielder linked

Liverpool are reportedly interested in a surprise move for Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante. That’s according to El Nacional via OneFootball, who claim Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of the France international.

It isn’t beyond the realms of possibility that the former Leicester City man will be leaving Stamford Bridge in the near future. He is out of contract at the end of this season and is currently due to become a free agent in late June, with him no closer to putting pen-to-paper on fresh terms.

Defender to leave

Kilmarnock are ‘set’ to land Liverpool defender Luke Chambers on loan, as per The Athletic. The Reds are poised to give the youngster the green light to head up to Scotland for the second-half of this campaign to get some senior game time under his belt.

Advertisement

Advertisement