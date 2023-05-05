Liverpool ‘eye’ £40m defender as Fabrizio Romano confirms transfer

All the latest news surrounding Liverpool ahead of their clash with Brentford this weekend.

Liverpool are now preparing for a clash with Brentford as they continue their pursuit of the top four.

Jurgen Klopp’s men know it is going to take a minor-miracle for them to catch the current top four, but they did get some help on Thursday when Manchester United slipped up against Brighton. In the meantime, Liverpool need to keep winning their own games, and if they do so, they will salvage Europa League football at the worst.

As the Reds continue their preparations, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Anfield.

Milner finds new club

James Milner looks to have found a new club ahead of his contract expiring this summer.

The veteran was not going to be offered a new deal at Anfield, with Liverpool needing to refresh their midfield with youthful signings, but there will be little sleep lost for Milner, who has reportedly agreed to join one of the Premier League’s most impressive teams.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted: “Milner will join Brighton on free transfer from Liverpool; second signing imminent after Joao Pedro deal completed.”

Inácio links

Liverpool could strengthen their defence further this summer after adding a number of new players at the back in recent years.

According to Le Parisien, Liverpool are interested in signing Sporting CP defender Gonçalo Inácio, who is also said to be a target of PSG’s heading into this summer. Despite being just 21 years of age, Inácio has been a regular starter for Sporting this season, with the club on course to land Europa League football for next season.

