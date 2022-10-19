All the latest transfer news and rumours concerning Liverpool ahead of their clash with West Ham United.

Liverpool are back in action on Wednesday night when they face West Ham United. The Reds have endured a difficult start to the season, but their impressive home win over Manchester City has served as a beacon of hope. Jurgen Klopp’s men have remained strong at home, even with their disappointing start, and they will be hoping to capitalise on that form on Wednesday.

Liverpool still have plenty of ground to make up in the title race, even at this early stage, and to take a step back after beating City is the last thing the Reds want. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Anfield.

Zaha interest

Liverpool are said to be interested in signing Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha. Zaha has been linked with a number of clubs over recent years, but things could get interesting next summer, with the winger likely to want the chance of winning silverware as he gets towards 30 years of age.

According to Calciomercato, Liverpool are interested in a deal for the winger, keen to add to their offensive options. It’s claimed the Reds are interested in a deal ahead of January, with Luis Diaz out until the new year, but it seems unlikely Crystal Palace would do a winter deal unless they were offered a huge fee.

Lobotka interest

Advertisement

Napoli star Stanislav Lobotka is another who has been linked with a move to Liverpool. Tutto Mercato Web are saying the Reds are interested as they consider options to revamp their midfield over the next year or so.