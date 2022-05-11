The Belgian superstar put on a stunning display at Molineux to give his side the upper hand in the Premier League title race.

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has described his side’s Premier League title battle with Liverpool as “a little bit crazy”.

The Belgian international was in spectacular form on Wednesday night as he scored four goals as Pep Guardiola’s men strolled to a 5-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

That meant City restored their three-point lead at the top of the table after Liverpool had drawn level with their 2-1 win at Aston Villa 24 hours earlier.

With Jurgen Klopp’s side not in action until Tuesday night’s trip to Southampton, City will have a golden chance to stretch their lead to six points when they visit West Ham United on Sunday afternoon.

De Bruyne revealed he has “ultimate respect” for their title rivals and insisted his side will have to “play hard” if they are to retain their place as Premier League champions.

He told Sky Sports: “It’s a little bit crazy.

“I think the standards we have both set, you can only respect it and they will play everything until the end of the season.

“We know how hard that is and both teams have ultimate respect. We play hard, that’s the only thing we can do.

“Now, we have to prepare ourselves for West Ham, who have done really well and that’s not going to be an easy game.

“We are going to try and go there and win the game and whatever happens, we will see.”

The title race will go to the final day of the season if both Liverpool and City win their penultimate fixtures on an enthralling battle over the next week.

However, after plundering their way to 22 goals in their last five Premier League games, City now have the upper-hand on goal difference.

De Bruyne refused to pay attention to the figures involved and preferred to focus on winning the final two games of the season to take the title back to the Etihad.

“It depends what happens in the next two games,” he explained.

“We know at the moment we have a little bit of an advantage in goal difference but even seven, with Liverpool, that can happen because goal difference is only going to work if we lose a game.

“That’s already minus one as a minimum. I think we need to concentrate on Sunday, it’s going to be a really tough game at West Ham, their last game at home.