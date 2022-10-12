There were contrasting views on the situation surrounding the PSG star.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has accused Kylian Mbappe of ‘disrespecting’ Paris Saint-Germain after the Spanish media reported the forward had fallen out with the Ligue 1 champions.

Tuesday afternoon brought a report from Marca suggesting Mbappe’s relationship with PSG had become strained after several promises made during summer contract negotiations were reportedly broken. The report went on to suggest that Real Madrid had reignited their interest in the former Monaco star but Liverpool were said to be the only club PSG would consider selling their prized asset to.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano provided a further update via his Twitter account, saying: “Kylian Mbappe, not happy with Paris Saint-Germain as current situation is really tense. He wants to leave the club, as soon as possible. Paris Saint-Germain feel he’s really putting pressure on the club — they have no intention to sell Mbappe in January.”

Carragher believes the French forward has used the media to his advantage and was left annoyed by the timing of the leak as it came just hours before PSG faced Benfica in a crucial Champions League fixture.

Speaking on CBS Sports, Carragher and former Manchester City defender Micah Richards discussed the situation, with the former Reds star hitting out at Mbappe’s conduct saying: “He’s not going to say it himself, he’s fed it to the newspapers, he’s got people in the press. Listen, he’s fed a story on the afternoon of a Champions League game, it’s not right. If anyone is disrespecting anybody it’s Kylian Mbappe who’s disrespecting PSG.

“We all know how the media works, at times it’s not 100 per cent true, I get that. But for everybody to come out at the same time and go so big on Kylian Mbappe leaving, they don’t go that big without checking with his people, with his agent, people around the club. You don’t go that big and strong, that’s just gone everywhere.”

Carragher then addressed the situation surrounding Mbappe’s contract negotiations when the forward was reportedly given extra powers at the Parc des Princes.

He said: “It felt like over the summer they didn’t make him the star of the team, it was almost like he became the director of football. It was like he was choosing the coach, choosing the players, do you think they gave him too much power? “We all love Mbappe, he’s amazing. But there’s too much ego, power, for a young player and I think as Thierry said, someone needs to just tell him ‘no’.”