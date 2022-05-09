A look at all the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp’s men contemplate their title slip up.

Liverpool suffered a setback in their title bid over the weekend after draw with Tottenham.

Jurgen Klopp’s men fought back from one down thanks to Luis Diaz’s deflected strike, but they were far from their clinical usual selves and will have been left a little disappointed with their execution at Anfield.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The result is an increased deficit to Manchester City, who are now three points clear thanks to their comfortable win over Newcastle United.

There could yet be more twists and turns ahead, but Liverpool know they have made lives difficult for themselves as we head into the final three games.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest Reds transfer news.

Tchouameni boost

Liverpool are said to have been handed a big boost in their bid to land AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni this summer.

Tchouameni has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield, though a number of other European clubs are also said to be interested.

Though, according to Marca, Real Madrid’s interest has cooled, perhaps allowing Liverpool a clearer run at signing the Frenchman.

Ramsay deal close

The Reds are said to be on the verge of landing one of Scotland’s biggest young talents.

Aberdeen star Calvin Ramsay is the player in question, a talented 18-year-old right-back with a price tag of around £16million.

Sky Sports say Liverpool are close to landing Ramsay, who they see as a long-term replacement fro Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Oxlade-Chamberlain fears

One player who could leave Anfield this summer is Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The former Arsenal star has played a supplamentary role this season, and according to the Daily Mail, he is fearful of his role going forward following the agreement to sign Fabio Carvalho from Fulham.