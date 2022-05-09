Jurgen Klopp’s men fought back from one down thanks to Luis Diaz’s deflected strike, but they were far from their clinical usual selves and will have been left a little disappointed with their execution at Anfield.
The result is an increased deficit to Manchester City, who are now three points clear thanks to their comfortable win over Newcastle United.
There could yet be more twists and turns ahead, but Liverpool know they have made lives difficult for themselves as we head into the final three games.
In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest Reds transfer news.
Tchouameni boost
Liverpool are said to have been handed a big boost in their bid to land AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni this summer.
Tchouameni has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield, though a number of other European clubs are also said to be interested.
Though, according to Marca, Real Madrid’s interest has cooled, perhaps allowing Liverpool a clearer run at signing the Frenchman.
Ramsay deal close
The Reds are said to be on the verge of landing one of Scotland’s biggest young talents.
Aberdeen star Calvin Ramsay is the player in question, a talented 18-year-old right-back with a price tag of around £16million.
Sky Sports say Liverpool are close to landing Ramsay, who they see as a long-term replacement fro Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Oxlade-Chamberlain fears
One player who could leave Anfield this summer is Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
The former Arsenal star has played a supplamentary role this season, and according to the Daily Mail, he is fearful of his role going forward following the agreement to sign Fabio Carvalho from Fulham.
Oxlade-Chamberlain will need assurances from Klopp over his role if he is to stick around for next season.