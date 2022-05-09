The Manchester City manager said ‘everyone in this country’ are hoping Liverpool can win the league title this season but highlighted the fact they have won just one in the last three decades.

Pep Guardiola claimed the media support Liverpool and want them to win the title. Credit: Getty.

Pep Guardiola has remarkably claimed ‘the media and everyone’ support Liverpool and want them to beat Manchester City to top spot in the Premier League this season.

And the city boss also took a pop at the Reds for their record of winning just one league title in the past 30 years.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Catalan was speaking after City’s 5-0 win over Newcastle United, where goals from Raheem Sterling (2), Aymeric Laporte, Rodri and Phil Foden saw the champions move three points clear of Liverpool with just three games remaining.

However, the victory didn’t seem to put Guardiola in an upbeat mood and he subsequently made the incredible statement that ‘people want Liverpool to win’ more than City.

“Everyone in this country supports Liverpool, the media and everyone, of course because Liverpool has an incredible history behind in European competition - not in Premier Leagues, because they’ve won one in 30 years - but it’s not a problem at all,” the City boss told beIN SPORTS, on Sunday.

“The situation is what it is. We need to do nine points or maybe six right now, it depends what happens the next two games in terms of goal difference, but now Wednesday [against Wolverhampton Wanderers] is the real, real final for us.

“We are going to try to win there. Our destiny is in our hands and this is important. We have to look at ourselves. With one point or three points, nothing’s changed. We have to do it.

“Liverpool, alongside United, it’s’ the most famous team, with what they have done in history - in terms of titles, legacy, history, dramas, for many, many things.

“But we are, for the last 10, 11, 12 years, coming there. I know we are sometimes uncomfortable, but I don’t care.

“The people want Liverpool to win more than us; it’s not an issue. It’s normal. Maybe they have more supporters all around the world and in England maybe more support Liverpool than us.