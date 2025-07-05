Liverpool are among the clubs who have been linked with Malick Fofana.

Liverpool have been handed a potential opportunity to swoop for an exciting prospect.

The Reds are among the clubs who have been linked with a move for Olympique Lyonnais winger Malick Fofana. The 20-year-old enjoyed an impressive 2024-25 season for Les Gones. He scored 11 goals and recorded six assists in 41 appearances as Lyon finished sixth in Ligue 1 and reached the Europa League quarter-finals.

However, Lyon have landed themselves in hot water. Last November, French football watchdog DNCG relegated the club to the second tier amid reported debts of 500 million euros unless the situation improved.

That decision has since been upheld and, as things stand, Lyon will be in Ligue 2 for the 2025-26 season. John Textor, whose company Eagle Football Holding own Les Gones, has stepped down from his leadership role at the Groupama Stadium.

Lyon plan to appeal the decision. But they could be in a race against time - and need to raise funds. According to L'Equipe, Les Gones have been told they need €200 million to reverse their demotion. However, some €100 million needs to be raised within seven days before their appeal hearing with DCNG on 10 July.

The Independent reported that Lyon have set a price tag of £51.5 million on Fofana’s head, with Chelsea and Arsenal also said to be keen. In addition, Nottingham Forest are said to have agreed a deal with Lyon but the one-cap Belgium international has not given the green light on the move.

However, Les Gones may be forced to sell Fofana for a cheaper price if they indeed do need to bring in cash. However, Textor - who recently sold his 43 per cent shareholding in Crystal Palace - insisted that Lyon were not short of cash. The American, who tried to buy Everton last year and is now said to have his eyes on Sheffield Wednesday, said: "We've never been more liquid in cash. But there are things in the process I did that disappointed the governing bodies there that we need to fix.

"We did pass through the financial sustainability review with UEFA, which is quite a comprehensive process. So the fact that we didn't pass through France has more to do with some of the specific elements that I brought to the table that I should have improved."