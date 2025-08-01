Liverpool have Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi on their list of summer transfer targets.

Liverpool could be about to receive a boost in their search for a new centre-back.

The Reds are short in the department after selling Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen for up to £35 million. Head coach Arne Slot is not overly concerned given that Liverpool have Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez at his disposal. Van Dijk and Konate were the bedrock as the Reds claimed the Premier League title last season.

However, Gomez is currently sidelined with an Achilles injury and Konate has had fitness issues in the past. Slot deployed Ryan Gravenberch, Wataru Endo and Kostas Tsimikas in central defence during the pre-season tour of Asia.

Speaking on his options after a 4-2 defeat by AC Milan in Hong Kong, Slot said: “I’m looking to my left (at Virgil van Dijk) and I don’t think we have a concern at centre-back! In terms of depth? I think Ryan [Gravenberch] showed today, by the way, that he can play in that position. He did it last season as well. Although we all know we favour him as a No.6. Wata [Endo] can play there. Joe Gomez only has a minor injury, he has been good for us last season as well. We have enough options left. But it’s true that Jarell Quansah left and we haven’t replaced him yet.”

Guehi eyed

Liverpool have been linked with several centre-halves, with Marc Guehi someone who is on the shopping list. The Crystal Palace captain is out of contract at the end of the 2025-26 season and he is not expected to sign a new contract at Selhurst Park.

Guehi skippered the Eagles to the FA Cup for the first time in their history last campaign, while he has more than 100 Premier League appearances under his belt and is a regular for England.

Palace will not want to sell the 25-year-old unless their price tag is met, having turned down bids from Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur last term, and may want to sign a replacement before sanctioning an exit. Sporting CP’s Ousmane Diomande has previously been linked but the Portuguese club are under no pressure to sell after Viktor Gyokeres joined Arsenal for up to £64 million. Diomande has a release clause of £67 million in his Sporting contract, which is well out of Palace’s price range.

Palace potential replacement

However, it is said that Oliver Glasner’s side are looking to turn their attention to an alternative target. Reports suggest that Palace have Inter Milan’s Yann Bisseck on their radar. The one-cap Germany international made 46 appearances for the Italian giants last season as they were beaten Champions League finalists and finished runners-up in Serie A. However, Bisseck was not a regular starter for Inter.

La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Palace are leading the race for the 24-year-old and are willing to outbid West Ham United. The Eagles are willing to pay £27 million for Bisseck, although Inter are hoping for £30 million. However, they could sell to reinvest in the squad as they would make a £23 million profit on Bisseck.