Liverpool could sell Harvey Elliott before the end of the transfer window but who should they buy to replace him?

Liverpool have shown that they are more than up for the fight of retaining their title proving that being able to recover from set-backs is in their DNA.

Arne Slot might no longer be able to turn to Diogo Jota to save games for him after the forward’s tragic loss in the summer, but what he does have at his disposal is a selection of forwards who are all capable of chipping in with goals and assists. Hugo Ekitike’s start at Anfield couldn’t have gone much better to the extent that a second bid for Alexander Isak was being questioned. There is a lack of depth though and with Newcastle United signing Nick Woltemade, it wouldn’t be a surprise if that second bid becomes a reality.

What Liverpool need if Harvey Elliott is sold

What is also looking more likely, is that Liverpool are set to sell Harvey Elliott. German media outlet Bild are reporting that talks have already opened over a potential move. At the end of last season, the 22-year old playmaker expressed his frustration at his ever diminishing playing time as he approached his 150th appearance for the club. After lighting up the Under-21 European Championships in the summer, it was thought that he would have moved on by now, however, a ripple effect could see him finally make his move.

Tottenham Hotspur moved on from Morgan Gibbs-White to replace the injured James Maddison and departed Heung-min Son with RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons, a player Slot will know well from his time in the Eredivisie and who has just done the Liverpool boss a favour. The Reds might not be chasing Elliott out the door but he would appreciate the opportunity to get someone else in for a position where he needs more cover.

The impact of Rio Ngumoha makes things a little more complicated, after an impressive pre-season, the 16-year old became the club’s youngest scorer with his dramatic late winner against Newcastle giving Slot a decision to make. On one hand, he knows that Cody Gakpo needs a bit of help on the left, but on the other, Ngumoha will need to have his minutes managed over the next season. There are a few square pegs in round holes at the moment and, especially if Isak can’t be signed, there is a shortage of depth at no.9 and on both wings.

Who should Liverpool sign and what has Slot said about transfers?

What Liverpool need, is a winger who is capable of playing on either side, who wouldn’t break the bank and who wouldn’t be disgruntled at having to rotate with players like Gakpo or Mo Salah. For a reported £34m Liverpool could sign a player who has dreamt of signing for the club and who would love nothing better than to emulate the successes of his fellow African born forwards who starred at Anfield. Malick Fofana’s future at Lyon is uncertain, however, he would be the perfect squad signing should Elliott depart and provide exactly the type of cover that Slot needs rather than another central attacking midfielder.

Talking about transfers in his pre-match press conference, Slot was in good form but refused to give too much away after an entertaining start to the season: "Newcastle have signed - if it's true - a new No.9, so that's very nice for Eddie because Anthony Gordon is suspended and Isak has not been training with the team a lot. So it's nice for them to have another number nine."

Slot continued: "After Monday evening, I said that again I could make a substitution that impacted the game. That's what Federico (Chiesa) did against Bournemouth and Rio (Ngumoha) did against Newcastle. As always we try to sign players that can help us but there's no reason after the first two games to complain. But if we can strengthen the squad then we always try to do that for the right player and right money. There's only three-four days to go now, so let's see if we do something and if we do something, what we can do."