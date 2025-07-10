Arne Slot | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool have the chance to bring in some more new faces over the next couple of months

It has been a busy summer on the transfer front so far for Liverpool. They have delved into the market to bring in the likes of Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez. The Reds have also tied up new contract deals for Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah.

Arne Slot’s side will be looking to win the Premier League title once again next season. They will also be eager to make more progress in cup competitions. In the meantime, they have the opportunity to sign some more players in this window.

Liverpool transfer update regarding Hugo Ekitike links

Liverpool have been ‘calling’ for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike recently, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano. The Reds are interested in the attacker who is valued at £85million due to his release clause. However, they face competition from Chelsea and Newcastle United, as well as teams in Saudi Arabia.

In this latest update regarding his future, Romano has said on his YouTube channel: “There is movement on Hugo Ekitike, with interest from Saudi, but the priority of the player remains England. And with Newcastle interested in Hugo Ekitike, there is still interest also from more clubs. Because clubs like Liverpool, Chelsea have been calling for the player for weeks, since June, for example, being informed on the situation of Hugo Ekitike. Newcastle are also interested in the player, and so we will see what's going to happen with the Eintracht striker this summer transfer window.”

Ekitike, 23, remains under the terms of a long-term contract at Frankfurt so they are under no pressure to sell him anytime soon and can wait for the right offer to come in for his services. He joined them in 2024 on an initial loan that was later made permanent. The ex-France youth international has since scored 26 goals in 64 games in all competitions, 22 of which came in the last campaign.

Would Hugo Ekitike suit Liverpool this summer?

Liverpool could see Ekitike as someone to strengthen their attacking department. If he joined, he would give them another option to pick from up top. In addition, he would provide them with something different.

The Reims-born man started out at Stade de Reims and rose up through the academy of his local team. He was a regular for them at various different youth levels before breaking into the first-team as a teenager. The forward went on to play 28 matches as a youngster and found the net on 11 occasions, as well as having a loan spell away at Vejle in Denmark to get some experience under his belt.

Ekitike was snapped up by PSG in 2022 but struggled to make an impact with the Ligue 1 giants. He scored only four goals in 33 matches and wasn’t a regular starter in the end, hence why he was shipped out to Frankfurt. They may regret letting him go so soon now as he is one of the most highly-rated attackers in Europe right now amid attention from Liverpol, Chelsea and Newcastle.