Liverpool fans are sweating over the long-term future of Ibrahima Konate

Real Madrid have identified another centre-back target, in a development which could shift the spotlight away from the future of Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate.

The French defender is currently in the final year of his contract and is still yet to commit his future to the English champions. He was linked with a move to Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid throughout the summer and though a move never materialized, it’s become apparent that Liverpool have been trying to make contingency plans in case the 26-year-old does leave.

The Reds notably had an offer of £35m accepted for Marc Guehi only for Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish to put a halt to negotiations at the eleventh hour.

Konate has been at Liverpool since 2021 and enjoyed arguably his best career season to date last term by helping the club win just their second league title of the Premier League era while forming a formidable pairing with club captain Virgil van Dijk.

The Spanish giants, who are managed by former Reds fan favourite Xabi Alonso, convinced local lad Trent Alexander-Arnold to reject new contract offers at Anfield throughout last campaign, so they could sign him on a free transfer. And it’s widely believed that the 2024 Champions League winners could repeat the trick again by enticing Konate to the Spanish capital.

In the case of Trent, Real Madrid did ultimately pay a small figure of around £10m to sign the England international ahead of schedule for the Club World Cup, but there will be no such tournament next year for Liverpool to bank a consolation fee for Konate, if he opts to not sign a new deal with the Reds and head to the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid plot move for Micky van de Ven

Fichajes in Spain has reported that Real Madrid are considering a stunning move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven. The Netherlands international is described by the outlet as someone that is seen as an ‘ideal fit’ for Florentino Pérez ' project due to his pace, strength and ability to thrive while playing in a high line.

The 24-year-old had a wonderful first season in England under Ange Postecoglou during the 2023/24 season as the Lilywhites finished in fifth position, but struggled to hit the same heights last term as the team slumped to a dismal 17th place finish.

However, the former Wolfsburg man did start all of the club’s final six Europa league matches and was pivotal in the last game against Manchester United a Spurs secured a 1-0 victory to end a 17-year wait for silverware and a 41-year wait for a European honour.

He’s started this season excellently for the North London side and is thought to be someone whose progress Madrid are watching closely. However, the one stumbling block remains the player’s price tag, with Fichajes claiming that Tottenham will demand £70m for the pacey defender.

What next for Ibrahima Konate?

Liverpool’s failure to land Marc Guehi on deadline day puts plenty of pressure on Ibrahima Konate to put the uncertainty surrounding his future to one side as his side look to defend the league title.

Konate will likely play most of the important matches this season alongside Virgil van Dijk as was the case last term, with Joe Gomes and new signing Giovanni Leoni providing cover after Jarell Quansah’s move to Bayer Leverkusen.

Liverpool will hope Real Madrid pursue other targets so they can extend Konate’s deal and avoid losing an elite central defender on a free. Clearly based on recent reports, Alonso is not happy with his current centre back options at Madrid. Liverpool World relayed a report from Germany earlier this week that Dayot Upamecano of Bayern Munich, is also considered a target for Real Madrid.

