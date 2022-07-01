All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp and his men enjoy their last weekend off.

The Liverpool stars have just one weekend remaining before they are summoned back for pre-season.

Jurgen Klopp and his men will embark upon another intense pre-season as they look to prepare for another Premier League title charge.

The Reds will be aided by a number of new signings, but none bigger than marquee summer transfer Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguayan will, ideally, replace Sadio Mane, who left for pastures new, and Liverpool have also supplemented the squad with the signings of Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay.

More signings could be on the way, and we have rounded up all the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours:

Rabiot talks

Liverpool are said to be in talks with Juventus over a deal for midfielder Adren Rabiot.

There have been reports over a swap deal including Naby Keita or Roberto Firmino, but it’s unclear what the Reds are willing to do on that front.

According to Calciomercatoweb , talks are ongoing over a possible deal, with Juventus said to want around £17million for the Frenchman.

Tolisso finds new club

Liverpool were linked with a move for Bayern Munich star Corentin Tolisso earlier this summer.

The Bayern defender was available on a free transfer, leading to plenty of interest, but he has now found a new club.

Tolisso has rejoined Lyon having previously played for the French squad before his Bayern days.

The likes of Liverpool and Tottenham have missed out on a deal.

Beck interest

Reds youngster Owen Beck is attracting plenty of interest this summer.

According to the Mirror, there has been interest from Serie A, Ligue 1 and La Liga over a possible loan deal this summer.