Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Arne Slot edging closer to securing first signing as Liverpool head coach

Liverpool are edging closer to securing their first summer transfer signing with new head coach Arne Slot preparing to bring in fellow countryman Jeremie Frimpong, claim reports.

According to reports from Bild, the wing-back could be departing Bayer Levekusen this summer in a €40 million (£35m) move and Slot has been keeping in touch with the Dutch star during the ongoing European Championships about a potential switch to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old was one of Xabi Alonso’s stars in the 2023/24 campaign, scoring 14 goals and contributing seven goals as Leverkusen went on an unbeaten domestic campaign. The German side not only won the Bundesliga title for the first time ever, but also reached the UEFA Europa League final and lifted the DFB-Pokal Trophy with Frimpong a key component to the team’s successes.

Slot is reported to know Frimpong well, with both coming from the Netherlands, and with Bayer placing just a £35 million price tag on the star, the right-wing-back could be a bargain purchase.

Of course, if Liverpool’s first signing of the summer is in fact a new right-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s position in the team undoubtedly comes into question. The England international has long been hopeful of making the switch to play in midfield and the arrival of Frimpong could allow for this change to become permanent.

Frimpong also offers far more pace than the 25-year-old Euros star, with The Speeds Database’s stats indicating the 23-year-old is even faster than Darwin Nunez. A change of tactic could therefore well be on the way for the Anfield Stadium club and a move to alter Alexander-Arnold’s role could signify a complete shift in how the right-side operates altogether.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frimpong first joined Bayer Leverkusen in January 2021. The defender progressed through Manchester City’s youth ranks before signing a four-year deal with Scottish Premiership giants Celtic in 2019. He was described by the-then Celtic head coach Neil Lennon as ‘outstanding’, being named the club’s Young Player of the Year for the 2019/20 season.

The 23-year-old then headed to the Bundesliga for an undisclosed fee and while he signed on an initial four-and-a-half-year deal, in October 2023, his contract was extended until 2028.