Liverpool have been dealt a fresh injury blow ahead of their FA Cup clash at Plymouth Argyle

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have the chance to pursue a second trip to Wembley this season as they turn their focus to the FA Cup this weekend. The Reds will face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final in March after beating Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 over two legs in the semi-final.

They make the long trip to Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon with a spot in the fifth round up for grabs. The Reds were knocked out at the quarter final stage last season while they lifted the trophy in 2022 with victory over Chelsea in the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a short turnaround for the Reds as they face Everton at Goodison Park in the rearranged Merseyside derby on Wednesday night. A victory would send the Reds nine points clear of Arsenal with 14 games remaining.

Slot reveals fresh injury blow

Midfielder Tyler Morton - who would likely have been in contention to face Plymouth on Sunday afternoon - has picked up a shoulder injury and is set to be out for “weeks or even longer” according to Slot. Morton featured in Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Accrington Stanley in the third round and was last seen in the 3-2 loss to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League at the end of January.

The 22-year-old would have been seen as an option for Slot to rotate his midfield with the trip to Everton in mind but he will no longer be available. Speaking about possible rotation, Slot said: “I think it's always a tricky tie no matter what team you play because it's an away game, it's their final probably – as is many times when Liverpool comes anywhere. But it is true that if you play with a team that hasn't played so much together that that is always for the players a bit more difficult. But I think we've seen already a few times when we played with a team that hasn't played already together – even in Eindhoven in the Champions League – these players were able to play a very good game.

“So, I think it's important in these moments for some players that don't get [much] playing time to have their playing time, so whenever we need them they are ready. If you never play them then it's so difficult for them to be ready if we do get some injuries or suspensions. Yeah, we will definitely use a few players that haven't played that much. But we will make that final call tomorrow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trent Alexander-Arnold injury latest

Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold was forced off during the 2-0 win over Bournemouth with a hamstring problem and missed the 4-0 win over Spurs on Thursday night. Slot has confirmed the defender will not be ready to face Plymouth and was unable to provide clarity on whether or not he would be fit to face Everton in midweek.

“No, I don’t think so yet. That’s going to be too early for him,” Slot said in an update on the player’s fitness.

“Difficult to say [about the derby]. Like I said before, it’s not going to take months and not even weeks but that’s only three days after the Plymouth Argyle game, so let’s wait and see if he is available. We also have to look at the long term, of course we don’t want to take any risks with so many games afterwards coming up. But if he’s fit then of course we will use him.”