Liverpool 'interested' in player who left Manchester United this past summer

Alvaro Fernandez | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool have made an impressive start to the new Premier League season

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are back in action next weekend with a home clash against Chelsea. The Reds are currently sat top of the Premier League table after winning six of their first seven league games.

Arne Slot’s side beat Crystal Palace 1-0 away in their last game before the international break. Here is a look at the latest news and rumours regarding the club...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wing-back eyed

According to Spanish news outlet AS, Liverpool are ‘interested’ in Benfica left-back Alvaro Fernandez Carreras. He could be seen as someone to compete with Andy Robertson.

The 21-year-old, who is a Spain youth international, joined his current club on loan earlier this year before his switch was later made permanent. He has since become a key player for the Portuguese giants and has made 25 appearances in all competitions.

Fernandez joined Manchester United in 2020 after spells at Deportivo la Coruna and Real Madrid. He then went on to play for the Red Devils’ Under-21’s but never played for their first-team.

Instead, he was loaned out to Preston North End and Granada to get some experience under hi sbelt away from Old Trafford. He then linked up with Benfica on a temporary basis before he was sold for good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Spaniard said last year whilst at Granada that Erik ten Hag didn’t ‘count’ on him in an interview with The Athletic: “What message did United give me? That I should go out on loan, that Ten Hag didn't count on me, that I should continue to gain experience, rhythm, and we'll see what happens in the future.

"But it's clear that football doesn't end at any club and that you have to keep working. My main objective is to return to United and make a place for myself there."

Winger on radar

Liverpool have sent scouts to watch Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens in action over recent times along with fellow top flight sides Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, as per German news outlet Bild. The 20-year-old is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

The London-born man played for Reading, Chelsea and Manchester City before making the switch over to Germany in 2020. He has since played 67 games for Dortmund and has found the net on nine occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pundit Joe Cole recently said on TNT Sports: “Talking to people out in Germany, they want to take the best young players in England, take them out, there's a pathway. Imagine the best 16-year-old in the country now, he's thinking: "Should I sign for Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City? Borussia Dortmund is on the table - well, that's interesting.

“He'll think (Jadon) Sancho, think Bellingham, (Bynoe-)Gittens, it's a pathway they offer. What we think Celtic should do and what Brugge are trying to do, Borussia Dortmund are already on that next level. They're managing to do that and also compete, which is incredible. That's off the back of doing it for so long.”

Liverpool may have identified him as someone to inject more pace and power into their options on the wing. His contract expires in June 2028.