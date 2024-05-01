have been linked with new attacking options ahead of the summer transfer window as they consider a shake-up in their front three. Jurgen Klopp’s pending departure has cast doubt over some players’ futures and the Reds’ recent disappointing run has only fuelled exit links.

David Ornstein has reported that Liverpool are ‘looking for a wide player’ this summer, as Mohamed Salah’s future remains uncertain and reports have claimed the club are also ‘losing patience’ with Luis Díaz. A number of attacking targets have cropped up in recent months and Liverpool are continuing their search as the end of the season approaches.

One name currently on the radar is Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who is quickly becoming one of the most in-demand forwards in European football. According to reports in the 23-year-old’s native Georgia, there is uncertainty over his future at the Serie A club, given their struggles this season.

Napoli are currently ninth in the Italian standings, a whopping 39 points adrift of league leaders Inter and miles off the standard that led them to last season’s title. Journalist Bacho Tsalugelashvili has shed some light on the situation and said that Kvaratskhelia’s agent will likely meet with the Napoli president ‘next week’.

Barcelona have been linked with the forward, who has contributed 10 goals and nine assists despite Napoli’s disappointing form. The player is reportedly hoping for a new contract but if he isn’t given revised terms, he will ‘push’ to leave the club in the summer.

"Could it be a Premier League club? I don't know. Liverpool is also interested in Kvaratskhelia, even if Barcelona 's interest is more concrete,” Tsalugelashvili told 1 Station Radio programme 1 Football Night.

Barcelona’s interest in Díaz is a similar story. Reports have claimed that the Blaugrana will likely struggle to find the funds to sign the Colombian winger. Kvaratskhelia is reported valued between a whopping €100-120 million (£85-103m), which could put Barca out of the equation.