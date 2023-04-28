Liverpool have identified another potential midfield option to bring to Anfield this summer.

Liverpool are in hot pursuit of new midfield options this summer as Jurgen Klopp looks to completely revamp his engine room. Talks over a potential deal with Jude Bellingham may have been shelved, but there are plenty of other names linked with moves to Anfield ahead of the 2023/24 season.

The recently identified favourites to join the Reds are Alexis Mac Allister of Brighton, and Chelsea’s Mason Mount. However, a new name has appeared on the radar in the form of Renato Sanches, and Klopp is said to be a ‘long-term admirer’ of the Portugal international.

Liverpool add Renato Sanches to transfer list

Renato Sanches of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates scoring a goal

According to Football Insider, the situation with Sanches over at Paris Saint-Germain has piqued Liverpool’s interest. While the 25-year-old only joined the Ligue 1 champions last summer, his time on the pitch has been limited and Liverpool are aware they could swoop in if PSG opt to move him on.

Sanches made the move to the capital back in July 2022 from Lille for a reported £12.6 million, with a weekly wage of £65,000, as per Salary Sport. He has also previously played for Benfica, Bayern Munich, and spent a year on loan with Swansea City between 2017 and 2018.

During his time with Lille — where he clocked 91 appearances and made 17 goal contributions — former Red Jose Enrique actually encouraged his old club to sign Sanches.

The ex-defender believed Klopp could help Sanches “become a world class player” if he joined the ranks at Anfield, he also higlighted the midfielder as the ideal replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, who left the Merseyside club in 2021.

“He [Sanches] steps up on the big stage, he’s still only 23 and he just won the league with Lille,” Enrique said at the time.

“This man is an absolute engine and knows how to dictate a midfield like Gini did. He’s physically a level above others, he seems like a perfect fit for Klopp. He also has that creative aspect which Gini had.”

