Angel Gomes. | Getty Images

Latest Liverpool and Everton transfer news and rumours as they prepare for their upcoming games

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool were beaten 1-0 at home by Nottingham Forest last time out in the Premier League. They will be looking to bounce back with a positive result in their upcoming match against AC Milan at the San Siro in the Champions League.

As for Everton, they lost 3-2 away at Aston Villa in their last game and have made a poor start to the new season. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the pair...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool eye England man

Liverpool are ‘interested’ in a move for Lille attacking midfielder Angel Gomes, according to the Liverpool Echo (via Sky Sports). The 24-year-old, who is from England, has recently been called up to the England squad.

He rose up through the academy ranks at Manchester United and was a regular for the Red Devils at various different youth levels. The London-born man went on to play 10 games for the first-team at Old Trafford before heading out the exit door.

Lille snapped him up in 2020 and he was initially loaned out to Boavista in Portugal to get some experience under his belt before becoming a key player for the Ligue 1 outfit. He has made 119 appearances for his current club in all competitions to date and has chipped in with eight goals.

Interim England boss Lee Carsley has recently hailed the player: “He absolutely loves football. He watches football, he's interested in tactics, he knows all the player in any league. If you ask him for any feedback you need to be prepared that he is going to give you some feedback on the session or how we're going to build up, or the positions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He'll help in terms of he will often say about some build-ups that he's done at other clubs or what he's played against, because obviously he's playing in France so he sees different things. He fully deserves it (his call-up)."

Everton target goalkeeper

Everton are ‘considering’ an approach for Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope, as per The Mirror. The Toffees are being linked with a swoop for a new stopper ahead of January.

They could see Pope as someone to compete with Jordan Pickford for their number one spot. The 32-year-old, who has made 10 caps for the Three Lions to date, joined the Toon Army back in 2022. He has since played 67 games under Eddie Howe, four of which have come already this term. Prior to his transfer to the North East, he played for both Charlton Athletic and Burnley.

Pope started for Newcastle in their 2-1 away win at Wolves on Sunday afternoon. Howe said afterwards: “I’m really pleased for Nick. Whenever a player goes away on international duty, it’s always a different dynamic. With the players that we keen here, we can really focus on what they’re doing and we’re in tune with their performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When players go away, they miss our contact time and there’s always that trust about how they’re going to come back. But you can see how Nick has come back, and the effect he has on the team. He made two or three great saves that ultimately end up helping us win the game. He’s a top-class goalkeeper and I’m delighted for him.”