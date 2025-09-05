Jan Paul van Hecke is attracting interest from Liverpool. | Getty Images

Liverpool have made no secret of their desire to sign a centre back after missing out on Marc Guehi on deadline day

Premier League holders Liverpool are believed to be keeping close tabs on the availability of talented Brighton & Hove Albion centre back Jan Paul van Hecke amid a growing possibility of a 2026 transfer away from the Amex Stadium.

The Reds have enjoyed a perfect start to the league season with three successive victories and they are still waiting to hand club-record signing Alexander Isak his debut after coming out on top in a long-running saga to sign the Swedish striker from Newcastle United.

However, their defensive record has been a cause for concern for some supporters in the early part of this season, with Arne Slot’s side conceding two goals in quick succession during a 4-2 win over Bournemouth and also leaking two goals against Newcastle at St James’ Park in a 3-2 win despite having a man advantage.

Liverpool plot move for Jan Paul van Hecke

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Liverpool are interested in bringing Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke to Anfield in 2026. The centre-back has been at Brighton for five years after joining from NAC Breda in 2020, but in recent years has emerged from the shadows to become a regular first team fixture in Fabian Hurzerler’s side.

Van Hecke played 34 league matches for the Seagulls last season and has featured in every match since the start of the new campaign.

The 25-year-old has appeared five times for the Netherlands since the start of 2024 and has catapulted himself into the international setup after a series of strong and consistent performances. He’s growing in value with each passing season but faces an uncertain future with just two years remaining on his Brighton contract.

TEAMtalk explains that Brighton are keen to extend this deal amid prolonged negotiations. But the report also states that the Seagulls could consider selling the footballer if they can’t get a deal done in the near future as they aim to maximise the transfer fee they receive for the Dutch international.

The outlet states that there’s a ‘growing possibility’ of a 2026 transfer and adds that Liverpool have been keeping a close eye on his performances for a number of months. However, Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are both plotting moves of their own and could present the player with rival proposals.

What does the future hold for Jan Paul van Hecke?

Brighton are hoping to sneak back into the European places this season after finishing just four points behind Nottingham Forest last term. They last qualified for Europe in the 2022/23 campaign when they finished sixth and made it to the Europa League round of 16 the following campaign.

Jan Paul van Hecke is central to the team’s plans moving forward and at this stage their main aim is to tie him down to a new deal. However, the likelihood of a move away increases the longer the saga drags out.

Van Hecke plays with Virgil van Dijk at international level, meaning he’s a target that could make a lot of sense amid uncertainty surrounding Ibrahima Konate and whether he’ll extend his current deal which has less than a year to run.

The Netherlands international presents a potential alternative to Marc Guehi on the recruitment front after his failed move on deadline day. Both are 25-years-old, in the prime of their career, and are viewed as important leaders in their respective dressing rooms.