Latest Liverpool news and rumours on Friday

Liverpool are back in action after the international break with a potentially tricky home clash.

The Reds welcome 4th place Brighton and Hove Albion to Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently four points behind the Seagulls in the league table.

Here is a look at the latest news coming out of the club...

Bellingham latest

Manchester United are reportedly keen to win the race to land Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham next summer.

Liverpool have been repeatedly linked with the England midfielder over recent times and his long-term future in the Bundesliga is up in the air amid speculation of a potential Premier League switch in 2023.

According to ESPN, the Red Devils are in the ‘queue’ for his signature and the former Birmingham City man will be ‘central’ to their transfer plans.

Ex-player eyed by Championship side

Elijah Dixon-Bonner, who parted company with Klopp’s side at the end of last season, may well have found himself a new club.

He has been on trial with Championship side QPR and he weighs up his options as a free agent.

The Hoops are now ‘ready’ to offer him a deal, as per a report by West London Sport, and he is poised to link up with ex-Reds youth coach Michael Beale at Loftus Road.

Wolves man was a target

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves has apparently been a target for Liverpool over recent times.

The Portugal international has been a key player for his current side since his move there in 2017.