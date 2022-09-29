All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp’s men prepare to return to Premier League action.

Liverpool are back in action this weekend following the international break.

The Reds welcome Brighton this weekend as they look to improve on an under-par start to the season.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will be desperate to pick up all three points as they look to make up ground on those at the top of the table.

Liverpool can’t afford to keep slipping up, especially not on evidence Manchester City have put forward in recent years, but they should have been helped by the extended break, given the injuries they struggled with early in the campaign.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Anfield.

Joao Gomes links

Liverpool are said to be interested in a deal to sign Flamengo star Joao Gomes.

According to Sport, the Reds are hoping to beat Real Madrid to the signing of the defensive midfielder.

It’s claimed Liverpool are willing to pay up to £53.5million to get the deal done.

Though, it’s also claimed that Real Madrid may hold a key advantage having developed young Brazilian players excellently over recent years.

This could be one to keep an eye on as Liverpool look to revamp their midfield next summer.

Keita interest

Naby Keita is one of the Liverpool players facing an uncertain future at Anfield.

Keita is out of contract next summer, as things stand, and he is free to agree a pre-contract agreement with any club outside England from January 1, unless he signs a new contract in the meantime.

With no change in Keita’s situation, Fabrizio Romano is claiming many clubs are circling.

“Borussia Dortmund are among 3-4 clubs around Europe interested in Naby Keita in case he becomes a free agent,” Romano told CaughtOffside.