Liverpool keeper drops Celtic 'hint' as Joe Hart's exit opens door for summer move

Joe Hart

The Liverpool keeper could be a prime target for Celtic this summer.

With Joe Hart set to retire at the end of the season, Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher could be in line to replace him.

The Scottish side wrapped up a 54th league title earlier this week under former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers and it will be an emotional moment for the club this weekend when they lift the trophy. For Hart, it will prove to be a ceremonial moment as he waves goodbye to professional football after a 21-year career.

Having joined in 2021, he has been the club’s first choice keeper and rounds off his final season with 47 appearances in all competitions. His departure opens the door for a new keeper to arrive next season and Kelleher has been linked with a move to Scotland across the past few windows. Brentford submitted a £15m bid on deadline day which was promptly rejected but after playing over 20 times this season, the Irish keeper looks ready to make the next step.

Previous reports from the Daily Mail claimed that a trio of Premier League clubs were interested and Celtic were also in the running. The likes of Anthony Patterson, James Trafford and Alex McCarthy have been linked with moves but Kelleher is still tied down to the club until 2026 which could see him remain a further year.

He did stir excitement with fans after commenting on a social media post of Irish striker Adam Idah who has been in good form during his loan from Norwich. The duo have been together since the U21 days and he commented on his post - “Love it you,” before adding a green heart emoji. The comment sparked a positive fan reaction with many pleading for the keeper to make the move to Celtic Park this summer.