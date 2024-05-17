Liverpool vs Wolves: Gary O'Neil confirms key player returns but £10m star a doubt
Wolves boss Gary O’Neil has confirmed that key forward Pedro Neto will return to the squad for their trip to Liverpool.
Jurgen Klopp’s final game at Anfield will be against Wolves but, given they are out of the title race, it remains a game where the pressure is off. The same goes for the Midlands club who sit mid-table and it is set to be an emotional afternoon as the Klopp era comes to an end.
Speaking ahead of the game, O’Neil confirmed that Neto will be in the squad having recovered this week but there is a doubt over Sarabia who has reportedly picked up a slight knock and may not be available. Two confirmed absences include Craig Dawson (groin) and Leon Chiwone (ankle)
O’Neil said: “Pedro Neto will be in the squad. He’s trained well and felt good this week, so he’ll be travelling with us. Slight doubt around Pablo Sarabia, who has a minor injury that may rule him out. Bellegarde’s feeling OK and doing well. Dawson’s out. I think that will be it, everybody else has managed to keep themselves fit this week and we’re in a decent spot. We had some illness earlier in the week, but they’re all back. Much better place for us.
“It’s a tough test, so we’ll need everyone available to us. Anfield’s a tough place to go at the best of times, so the atmosphere and emotion around Sunday will be extremely tough. We’re going to need everybody to put in one hell of a performance to give us a chance.”
For Klopp and Liverpool, two guaranteed absentees are Ben Doak (knee) and Bobby Clark (unspecified) but with the news that Thiago, Andy Robertson and Diogo Jota were all spotted in training offers hope that we could see the Spanish midfielder - who is set to depart this summer - take to the Anfield turf for the final time.
Sadly, the same can’t be said for Joel Matip who won’t be able to say his goodbyes on the pitch following his ACL injury. The centre-back will also leave this summer after nearly nine years at the club but he will have his chance to receive a reception from the fans at the end of the game.
