Gary O'Neil.

Liverpool’s final home game of the season will be an emotional affair.

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil has confirmed that key forward Pedro Neto will return to the squad for their trip to Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s final game at Anfield will be against Wolves but, given they are out of the title race, it remains a game where the pressure is off. The same goes for the Midlands club who sit mid-table and it is set to be an emotional afternoon as the Klopp era comes to an end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking ahead of the game, O’Neil confirmed that Neto will be in the squad having recovered this week but there is a doubt over Sarabia who has reportedly picked up a slight knock and may not be available. Two confirmed absences include Craig Dawson (groin) and Leon Chiwone (ankle)

O’Neil said: “Pedro Neto will be in the squad. He’s trained well and felt good this week, so he’ll be travelling with us. Slight doubt around Pablo Sarabia, who has a minor injury that may rule him out. Bellegarde’s feeling OK and doing well. Dawson’s out. I think that will be it, everybody else has managed to keep themselves fit this week and we’re in a decent spot. We had some illness earlier in the week, but they’re all back. Much better place for us.

“It’s a tough test, so we’ll need everyone available to us. Anfield’s a tough place to go at the best of times, so the atmosphere and emotion around Sunday will be extremely tough. We’re going to need everybody to put in one hell of a performance to give us a chance.”

For Klopp and Liverpool, two guaranteed absentees are Ben Doak (knee) and Bobby Clark (unspecified) but with the news that Thiago, Andy Robertson and Diogo Jota were all spotted in training offers hope that we could see the Spanish midfielder - who is set to depart this summer - take to the Anfield turf for the final time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad