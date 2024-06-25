Liverpool 'keeping tabs' on 21-year-old as Fulham and Southampton plot moves

Arne Slot. | Getty Images

Latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as they prepare for the start of the new season

Liverpool finished 3rd in the Premier League table last term behind Manchester City and Arsenal. They are gearing up for a new era now without Jurgen Klopp.

Arne Slot has been picked as the new manager at Anfield and has the chance to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attacking midfielder wanted

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho is a wanted man following his loan spell at Hull City during the second-half of last season. The 21-year-old was given the green light to join the Tigers in January to get some game time under his belt after his previous stint at RB Leipzig didn’t go to plan.

He was a hit during his time at the MKM Stadium and scored nine goals in 22 games. However, the East Yorkshire outfit narrowly missed out on the play-offs.

According to the Daily Mail, he has now emerged on the radar of Fulham, Southampton and Leicester City, as well as some unnamed teams in Germany, Holland, France and Spain. The player will be looked at by the Reds over pre-season though before they make a decision on his immediate future.

Carvalho has recently said: “It’ll (pre-season) be a fresh start for me, and for the likes of Tyler (Morton) as well. We’ve just got to take the chances that come. Really grasp it and take it with both hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tyler and I have spoken (about the summer). Especially after the news came out about Jurgen. We just spoke about what could potentially change at the club.

“Ultimately, it’s a fresh start for both of us. We’ll just go back there with nothing to lose and everything to gain.”

Centre-back on radar

Liverpool are ‘keeping tabs’ on Nottingham Forest defender Murillo as they eye up potential targets, according to Football Insider. The 21-year-old is being linked with a switch to Merseyside as Slot aims to bring in some reinforcements over the next couple of months.

The Brazilian moved over to England in 2023 as a bit of an unknown quantity. Prior to his transfer, he played for Corinthians but had only played 37 matches for them, 13 of which came in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has adapted well to life in his new country though and helped Forest stay up last term under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Murillo has made 36 outings since moving to the City Ground and has caught the eye. He penned a bumper five-year deal meaning he still has four years left.

Forest are under no pressure to sell him anytime soon and can wait for the right offer to arrive.