Liverpool learn new Ryan Gravenberch injury 'update' as potential timeframe given

Ryan Gravenberch was forced off with an ankle injury in Liverpool’s 2-1 loss against Manchester United.

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has likely avoided a serious injury, it has been suggested.

Gravenberch was substituted in the 61st minute of the Reds’ 2-1 loss against Manchester United last weekend. The Netherlands international’s withdrawal came as a surprise at the time before head coach Arne Slot confirmed that Gravenberch had twisted his ankle.

The former Bayern Munich man was due to be assessed by Liverpool’s medical team yesterday. Slot will be hoping that Gravenberch is not sidelined for a prolonged period given his importance to the team. Since Slot took over as head coach, his fellow Dutchman has started all but two Premier League games.

Last season, Gravenberch was named in the PFA Team of the Year as the Reds were crowned English champions and he’s recorded two goals and two assists in nine appearances this term.

The social media account @physioscout, which provides football injury analysis, has assessed how Gravenberch sustained his issue and laid out the potential time he could spend on the sidelines. It’s claimed that Gravenberch has not suffered a setback that will keep him out for the long term but he could be unavailable for tomorrow’s trip to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.

What’s been said

A post on X said: “Ryan Gravenberch was substituted in the second half of Liverpool’s clash with Manchester United after appearing to twist his ankle. The mechanism - inversion and plantarflexion at the ankle, raises concern for a lateral ankle sprain. These typically involve the ATFL and, in some cases, the CFL too. Potential Recovery Times: Grade 1: 0.5–2 weeks (most likely). Grade 2: 3–4 weeks. Grade 3: 4–6+ weeks.

“Arne Slot confirmed further assessment will take place in the coming days to determine the extent of the damage. Lateral ankle sprains often look worse than they are, if swelling and instability are minimal, a Grade 1 sprain and a quick return are most likely.

“Liverpool face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League midweek and will be racing against the clock to make it. However, any ligament damage confirmed on imaging could see him sidelined for several weeks.”

Liverpool injury latest

Slot will provide an update on Gravenberch’s fitness when he speaks to the media this evening at Frankfurt’s Deutsche Bank Park (18.30 BST). Liverpool will be without No.1 goalkeeper Alisson Becker once again, while Giovanni Leoni will not play again this season after the centre-back ruptured his ACL.

It remains to be seen whether Wataru Endo will be back fit. The midfielder pulled out of Japan’s squad during the international break and was not involved against Man Utd.

The Reds are aiming to bounce back after suffering four successive defeats in all competitions. In their previous Champions League match, they were beaten 1-0 by Galatasaray in Istanbul.