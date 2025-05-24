Real Madrid star Rodrygo could leave the club in the summer and he is someone who has previously been on Liverpool’s radar.

It's a deal that Liverpool were unable to get over the line despite their interest. And now the Reds may have the opportunity to revive their interest.

It was in 2017 when Liverpool were keen to sign a future Brazilian star. Sporting director Michael Edwards and the recruitment team had Rodrygo on their radar after he had made a barnstorming breakthrough at Santos. However, the deal could not be completed. Rodyro, aged 17 at the time, was not ready to leave his boyhood club. The move broke down.

“We didn’t close the deal because I didn’t want to,” the winger told the Guardian. “I wanted to stay at Santos even though the offer was very good. The pathway they promised me would also have been very good for my career. I was going to finish my studies in England to prepare for European football.

“It had always been my dream to play in Europe. Everything was very good, but my desire spoke louder. I wanted to stay at Santos and make a bit of history at the club. And that’s what happened: I was able to fulfil my dream of playing for Santos. But it’s true, I almost went to Liverpool.”

Two years later, Rodrygo completed his move to Europe as he made the switch to Real Madrid. During his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, he has won three La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues - with the 2022 triumph over Liverpool in Paris.

Rodrygo price tag

But it appears that Rodrygo could be on the move again this summer. Reports have suggested that the 24-year-old has been frustrated to have fallen down the pecking order, with Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham among those preferred. This season, Rodyrgo has been restricted to 22 league starts and he is open to moving on.

According to the Cadena SER, Real Madrid would be willing to take a fee of around £67 million for Rodrygo. Arsenal have been linked with a potential swoop for the Brazil international.

Would Liverpool sign Rodrygo?

It was suggested by TBR Football in March that Liverpool have held talks with Rodyrgo’s representatives.

Any possible move from the Reds could depend on whether they are successful in their pursuit of Florian Wirtz. The Reds are in the race to sign the Bayer Leverkusen playmaker along with Bayern Munich.

Wirtz, regarded as one of Europe's most exciting young talents, is currently mulling over his future. It had been thought for several months that Wirtz would join German powerhouses Bayern but Liverpool's interest means they are in the race.

In addition, the future of Luis Diaz could also impact Liverpool's thinking. Diaz is into the final two years of his current Anfield contract, with discussions soon to take place.

However, the Colombia international's father has previously admitted it would be his son's dream to represent Barcelona during his career. Barca sporting director Deco has admitted that the Spanish giants are admirers of Diaz.

Giving his response, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot said before Sunday's clash against Crystal Palace: “Did he (Deco) say it in front of a microphone or is that from hearsay? Every club has its own way of doing things. You're used to the fact I don't talk about players from other clubs who we haven't signed. I understand he is a big admirer of Lucho Diaz because I am a big admirer of him as well.

“If he just meant it that way, he'd have probably added to that that he's an admirer of Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo as well. He admires a few players. I admire Lamine Yamal and Raphinha as well!”