Bayern Munich remain eager to sign Luis Diaz from Liverpool this summer.

While Liverpool dominate the headlines once again with their links to both Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike, there are still potential outgoings to address at Anfield.

Luis Diaz remains a popular man in the media as his future continues to be considered uncertain. The Colombian has been eyed by both Bayern Munich and Barcelona lately but with the latter in talks over a loan move for Marcus Rashford, they could cool their interest in signing Diaz.

Bayern on the other hand, appear eager to bring Lucho to Germany this summer. Liverpool have been firm on not selling the winger but if things change, it appears they already have their ideal replacement identified.

Luis Diaz Liverpool exit latest

According to Bild, Liverpool are now preparing to receive second contact from Bayern Munich, having already rejected their initial bid for Diaz’s signature. The Premier League champions knocked back a £58.5 million approach but the Bavarians look likely to return with an improved offer.

Nick Woltemade has also been on Bayern’s radar but they have now reportedly ‘paused negotiations’ with the VfB Stuttgart star. The report claims that Xabi Alonso’s side are ‘fully focused’ on signing Diaz and ‘remain optimistic’ they can strike a deal this window.

Despite Liverpool viewing Lucho as a key part of their plans for next season, the player is not on the same page as the club. CaughtOffside recently reported that the 28-year-old has ‘expressed his desire to leave’ the club, with an avenue open for a potential new chapter in his career.

While they had not considered selling Diaz initially, Liverpool are now said to be holding out for a fee in the region of €80–85 million (£69-74m). If they do end up selling the Colombian this window, they will need a firm plan of action to replace him.

Liverpool identify Luis Diaz replacement

Diaz has been a key player for Liverpool since his arrival from Porto. Losing his influence will be a big miss for the champions but it seems they have already been preparing for his potential departure amid the recent growing transfer interest.

Real Madrid’s Rodrygo is a player Liverpool have admired for years now, with former manager Jurgen Klopp even going to visit him as a teenager when he still played for Brazilian side Santos.

With his minutes now reduced at Real Madrid, Rodrygo could be sold on this summer and according to French outlet L’Equipe, he is ‘without a doubt’ the ‘preferred’ target for Liverpool to bring in, should Diaz move to Bayern Munich.

It was reported by talkSPORT last week that the Reds have entered ‘preliminary talks’ over a potential deal with Rodrygo, while a reported asking price region of €60-80 million (£52-69m) has been quoted.

This is similar to what Liverpool are reportedly seeking for the sale of Diaz, which could slot nicely into their transfer plans. Especially as they remain determined to buy a marquee centre-forward before the new season starts.