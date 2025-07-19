Liverpool are monitoring a potential replacement for Luis Diaz following the latest exit rumours.

Liverpool have dominated the media this week with their search for a marquee centre-forward to lead their front line next season.

After agreeing a new contract with Mohamed Salah and setting a new club record to sign Florian Wirtz, the Reds are now after a clinical number nine, especially with new reports suggesting Al-Hilal are willing to pay big money to bring Darwin Nunez to Saudi Arabia.

The devastating loss of Diogo Jota also makes the search for a new forward extremely difficult. Liverpool have since announced the decision to retire his iconic number 20 jersey across all levels of the club.

While the current transfer window will remain delicate, the Reds have identified the need to make certain signings. A centre-forward has become a priority for the club but a new update has also emerged regarding their connections with wide players.

Liverpool hold talks with Real Madrid star

According to talkSPORT, Liverpool have begun ‘preliminary talks’ over a potential deal for Real Madrid star Rodyrgo amid speculation over his future.

The Brazilian has fallen out of favour under new manager and Anfield icon Xabi Alonso. Rodrygo had limited time out on the pitch during the Club Word Cup - he was left on the bench on three occasions, including throughout the 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final.

With others now ahead of him in the pecking order, clubs are eyeing the situation. Liverpool are long-term admirers of Rodrygo, with interest spanning back to his teenage years when former manager Jurgen Klopp visited him personally while he played for Brazilian side Santos.

A report from Mundo Deportivo earlier this week claimed that Rodrygo is a ‘clear target’ for Arne Slot and co. The outlet described Liverpool’s interest as ‘very strong’ and claimed that he is ‘not part’ of the club’s plans under Alonso moving forwards.

An asking price in the region of €60-80 million (£52-69m) has also been quoted, which could be similar to what Liverpool may accept for Luis Diaz.

Will Luis Diaz leave Liverpool?

Diaz has been the focus of intense interest in recent weeks, with both Barcelona and Bayern Munich in the picture. The latter recently had a bid rejected by the Reds, with David Ornstein reporting earlier this week that the approach had been ‘immediately’ turned away.

The Athletic reporter also says that Diaz has vocalised his desire to leave the Merseyside club. If Liverpool do decide to allow the Colombian a move away - his preference is said to be Barcelona over Bayern Munich - the money from his sale will help fund their pursuit of Rodrygo.

The Brazilian is right-winger by trade but is confident playing across the entire front three when called upon, making his versatility a very appealing trait. Last season, Rodrygo made 10 appearances as a centre-forward and played 12 times on the left-wing.

Interestingly, 12 of his 25 goal contributions throughout the 2024/25 campaign came while playing on the left. If Liverpool did opt to sell Diaz, Rodrygo could well be a natural replacement for the influential Colombian.

