Liverpool 'make contact' with club about 'one of the most promising players in Brazilian football'
Liverpool have continued to be linked with a Brazilian youngster as a potential replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold.
The Reds vice-captain is on track to leave his boyhood club at the end of the season. Despite coming through the academy ranks and winning seven major trophies at Anfield, Alexander-Arnold is out of contract in June. Liverpool are on track to claim a second Premier League title of his career yet the right-back is still to sign fresh terms.
Real Madrid are chasing the signature of Alexander-Arnold - who missed last Sunday’s 2-1 loss to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final because of injury - on a free transfer in the summer. The European champions had an enquiry rebuffed in January and it's been suggested he is Los Blancos' top target in the upcoming transfer window.
Liverpool will require to put a contingency plan in place should Alexander-Arnold leave as Conor Bradley would be left as the only right-sided full-back. Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong has been linked with a switch to Anfield and has a reported release clause of £33 million.
However, it is suggested that the Reds have scoured the South American market for potential options and Flamengo's Wesley's name has yet again cropped up. According to UOL, Liverpool have already 'made contact' with the Brazilian side about Wesley.
The 21-year-old made 51 appearances last season and has made nine outings so far this term - heling Filipe Luis’ side claim the Campeonato Carioca last week after a 2-1 aggregate win over Fluminense. Wesley's eye-catching form has earned him a breakthrough into Brazil's squad for the first time during the current international break.
UOL suggests that Flamengo see the youngster as 'one of the most promising players in Brazilian football' and is valued between 30-35 million euros. Barcelona are also suggested to be keen and had a loan deal rejected two years ago. In addition, Zenit Saint-Petersburg reportedly had a bid snubbed by Flamengo during the January transfer window.
