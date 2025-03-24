Liverpool 'make contact' with Premier League star to see 'how release clause works'

Liverpool transfer news as Arne Slot’s side continue to be linked with AFC Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen.

The international break is hardly stopping the Liverpool debate from raging.

While Liverpool are on their way to claiming the top-flight crown, additions in the summer window will be required. Manchester City, Arsenal and the rest of the Reds’ rivals are likely to strengthen - Arne Slot’s side cannot afford to sit still.

The front line is expected to get plenty of attention, with the form of Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz coming under scrutiny. But Liverpool’s rearguard may also be strengthened. While the Reds have been solid in defence, reports suggest that head coach Slot could like a new centre-back. Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate have been the main partnership during the charge towards the Premier League title. Joe Gomez is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury but has provided back-up, with Jarell Quansah chiefly serving as fourth choice.

It’s been suggested that Liverpool are in the market for a new centre-half and Dean Huijsen’s name continues to come on the radar. The 19-year-old has been highly impressive during his maiden Premier League season with AFC Bournemouth. Arriving last summer from Juventus, Huijsen has made 27 appearances in all competitions, with the Cherries aiming to seal European qualification. His eye-catching form has resulted in a breakthrough into the Spain senior squad and featured in their Nations League quarter-final victory over the Netherlands on penalties.

Dean Huijsen latest

It is reported that Huijsen has a £50 million release clause installed in his Bournemouth contract. And according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Reds have started to make contact about how that can be triggered. However, European giants Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have also displayed an interest, along with Chelsea and Newcastle United.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Chelsea are there. Liverpool have been really tracking the player. Dean Huijsen is someone they appreciate and have already made some contacts how the release clause works.

“Bayern have sent scouts to follow Huijsen and Real Madrid, but they have yet to decide whether to invest in a centre-back in the summer. They have to decide internally but appreciate the talent and see him with very big potential. He is a very serious guy, professional player and he is Spanish which could make Real Madrid excited. But no decision yet on what they want to do.”

What has Dean Huijsen said on his future

Huijsen was asked about a potential move to Real Madrid while on Spain duty during the international break. He replied via El Chiringuito: "Would I like to play for Real Madrid? At the moment I'm not thinking about it.

"I'm thinking about finishing the season well and then when the right time comes, we'll see. It's an honour that such an important team is interested in you. But we have to continue working and stay humble."