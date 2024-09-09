Liverpool man eyes transfer exit amid 'serious interest' in long-serving ace

Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, gestures during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on September 01, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool are back in Premier League this weekend following the international break

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have won their first three games of the new Premier League against Ipswich Town, Brentford and Manchester United. They are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Nottingham Forest as they look to keep their momentum going.

The Reds have adapted well to life under new boss Arne Slot. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goalkeeper eyes exit

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher wants to leave to become a ‘number one’ somewhere else. The Republic of Ireland international, who is 25-years-old, wants to get regular game time.

He has been on the books at Anfield since 2015 but has mainly been used as back-up. He has said, as per a report by BBC Sport: "I've made it clear in the last few years that I want to go and be a number one and play week in, week out. The club's made that decision to get another goalkeeper and from the outside looking in, it looks like they've made a decision to go in a different direction.

“Sometimes from the outside looking in, it looks like that's 100% my decision but at times it's not always in my hands. It's been reported that Liverpool have rejected a few bids as well. My ambition is clear that I think I'm good enough and I want to go out and prove it."

The stopper played between the sticks for Republic of Ireland in their most recent game against England. He said: "I had a few saves to make and was able to help the team but it's not about that , it's about the team and getting the right results for the country. Personally, happy with my own performance but we need to perform as a team and it's a big game on Tuesday."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defender was wanted

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk attracted ‘serious interest’ from Saudi Arabia over the summer, as detailed in a report by The Mirror. He ended up staying on Merseyside beyond the deadline.

The 33-year-old has shared this update regarding his future with the Reds and the Holland national team: “At both teams, I am still Virgil, the big leader, and I certainly want to remain that for the next two years. I am human, I have emotions too. You start thinking all kinds of things, especially just after a game like the elimination (by England) in the last minute.”

Van Dijk, who has made 75 caps for his country, has been with his current club since joining them back in 2018 and he has since made 273 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with 23 goals from the back. He has played for FC Groningen, Celtic and Southampton in the past.

He has won the Champions League, the Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup since making the move to Liverpool. His contract expires in June 2025, with the Reds holding an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months on top of that.